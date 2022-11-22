Community of Faith Thanksgiving Dinner filled with joy, community cooperation

Vicky Keely of Centenary United Methodist Church in Louisiana stirs gravy for meals distributed in 2021 as part of the 26th annual Community of Faith Thanksgiving Dinner. This year's dinner is Thursday, with 550 meals planned. Local churches team up to provide food, delivery and drive-by pickup.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / BRENT ENGEL

LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Louisiana Thanksgiving tradition will spread more joy than ever before when the Community of Faith Thanksgiving Dinner returns for its 27th year on Thursday at Centenary United Methodist Church.

Vicky Keely, who is co-chairing the event with Mark Haddock, said the meal began with Ann and Jerry Narramore and their family leading the community event for 25 years. The meal has grown larger each year, bringing nearly every church together along with local organizations and other volunteers to serve hundreds of visitors from the Louisiana and Clarksville areas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.