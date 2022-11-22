Community of Faith Thanksgiving Dinner filled with joy, community cooperation

LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Louisiana Thanksgiving tradition will spread more joy than ever before when the Community of Faith Thanksgiving Dinner returns for its 27th year on Thursday at Centenary United Methodist Church.
Vicky Keely, who is co-chairing the event with Mark Haddock, said the meal began with Ann and Jerry Narramore and their family leading the community event for 25 years. The meal has grown larger each year, bringing nearly every church together along with local organizations and other volunteers to serve hundreds of visitors from the Louisiana and Clarksville areas.
A team about 50-60 volunteers oversees the logistics, food preparation, gathering of equipment and distribution of delivered and take-out meals. Keely said records yearly records at Centenary United Methodist Church show each year's results — 510 people were served last year, and this year's goal is to provide free meals for 550 people.
Volunteers are eager to take on various roles. On Monday, eight members of the local boys' basketball team carried 20 roasters, pans and supplies and equipment from the church basement up to the top floor. The entire team and coaches will bring meals to vehicles lined up for take-out meals, and members of the Interact Club and Honor Society will assist with distribution efforts.
Several churches provide a portion of the meal and other means of support. First Baptist Church makes all of the dressing, the Catholic and Christian churches join together to prepare all of the pies, the Methodist Church provides the mashed potatoes, green beans and turkey and the Bethel AME Church and Maryland St. Baptist Church take care of all the milk for the mashed potatoes.
Elmwood Church is among the churches that have provided a monetary donation to support the cause. The local Elks Lodge donates its walk-in cooler, and their convection ovens are used Thursday morning.
"I just really like how everyone comes together and works on it together. The young people coming and helping don't realize how much help they are to the older people who are all cooking and preparing the meal," Keely said.
Deliveries will start first, with meals being delivered from 10 a.m. to noon. The volunteers switch to take-out next, bringing meals out to the vehicles lined up down the block.
Keely said the amount of people requesting a meal picks up rapidly in the days right before the meal, with about 80 reservations taken on Monday. She noted that no one is turned away, and everyone involved is looking forward to serving up a meal prepared with love.
