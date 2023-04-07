Community needs focus meeting highlights issues resonating through Marion County

HANNIBAL — Residents and stakeholders from several regional organizations gathered at the North East Community Action (NECAC) Marion County Service Center on Thursday to discuss examples and potential solutions related to specific community needs.
Kayla Wasson, CSBG operations officer, and Gwen Koch, Marion County service coordinator, spoke with more than a dozen attendees, asking questions detailing specific areas of need that Marion County residents faced from day to day. Wasson explained the Community Needs survey is active through June 30 for clients and community members to express their observations about areas of need.
The Thursday meeting started a series of focus meetings to gather qualitative data in each of the 12 counties NECAC serves. Wasson and Koch collected sticky notes to read and discuss answers to questions pertaining to issues such as barriers to employment, what poverty looks like in the county, issues residents face regarding education and barriers people have to deal with to overcome poverty.
During the presentation, attendees elaborated on the answers they jotted down on sticky notes. Wasson said the responses would be collected for the data used to prepare the final copy related to results of the Community Needs survey. These findings will help determine specific programs which are best suited to meet the needs identified in each community.
A wide variety of topics were discussed during the focus meeting, including education, housing, health, employment, childcare and transportation. Wasson noted that general discussions and specific examples helped to generate examples from domains in the area, leading to the ability to address the most pressing needs community members and clients have been facing.
Brent Engel, NECAC public relations officer, said he expected that gas cards and employment services would be among the needs expressed. Three years ago, he explained that NECAC officials heard several great ideas and were able to incorporate them into programs after connecting with a source for funding. At that time, employment services came to the forefront, aligning with the start of the pandemic.
Employment training remains a key service for clients, and Wasson noted it was currently offered to recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Program assistance.
"We might have to expand our horizons and see what other opportunities are out there," she said. "With this, we do try to look at the data, look at the needs, and see as far as NECAC's capacity to take on additional programs, implement new programs or adjust existing programs to try to meet those needs."
Clayton Waelder accompanied his aunt, Lisa Lage, who spoke during the meeting. He cradled one-and-a-half year old Claylynn Waelder, expressing how he looked forward to listening to the needs shared by those in attendance.
Waelder said he enjoyed seeing how each person delivered their perspective on different issues, then engaged in conversation about ways some of those topics could be addressed.
As each of eight specific questions were presented, participants provided a wide variety of responses. For instance, when the group was asked "what does poverty in your community look like," answers included homelessness or near-homelessness, inability to pay bills, barriers to nutrition, people living in vehicles or on the street, addiction, people "like you or me" and rising costs for housing and food couple with low rates of income.
Wasson was enthusiastic about the information the focus groups would bring as everyone worked together to identify and provide support for community members.
"We're really excited. We're hoping this year we can get a lot of information collected and be able to have a really great community needs assessment to use in the future for new programs, and just general NECAC things we can do to help our communities," she said.
The Community Needs survey features 36 questions covering income, employment, education, housing, transportation and other needs. It can be filled out electronically at NECAC Service Centers, on the NECAC Facebook site or the SurveyMonkey link at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CNA2023.
More information is available by calling Wasson at 573-324-6633.
