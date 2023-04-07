Community needs focus meeting highlights issues resonating through Marion County

Kayla Wasson, CSBG operations director at NECAC, watches as attendees write down answers to questions about needs faced by Marion County residents during a focus meeting Thursday at the NECAC Marion County Service Center. The gathering was one of several meetings planned in each of the 12 counties the agency serves, and data collected will help direct future programs to meet community needs. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Residents and stakeholders from several regional organizations gathered at the North East Community Action (NECAC) Marion County Service Center on Thursday to discuss examples and potential solutions related to specific community needs.

Kayla Wasson, CSBG operations officer, and Gwen Koch, Marion County service coordinator, spoke with more than a dozen attendees, asking questions detailing specific areas of need that Marion County residents faced from day to day. Wasson explained the Community Needs survey is active through June 30 for clients and community members to express their observations about areas of need.

