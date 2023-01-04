Community Needs Assessment gathers responses, leads to solutions to address local concerns

HANNIBAL — Every three years, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) conducts a Community Needs Assessment to gain an accurate picture of the needs and barriers related to poverty for community members throughout its 12-county service area.
NECAC Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) Director Kayla Wasson explained the process occurs every three years, representing the entire community and residents from every level of income. The Community Needs Assessment is designed to cover every community possible throughout NECAC's coverage area.
In 2020, the assessment concluded that nutrition, housing and employment were the three top needs that existed in the community. After those findings were discovered, action could be taken to address those priorities.
The Community Needs Assessment consists of a survey — which is currently available to all community members — followed by an in-person focus group process which also welcomes everyone in the community.
"With this, we are focusing on 'what does the community need'," Wasson said, noting the Community Needs Assessment aims to find problems in the community such as barriers related to poverty, gaps in service or opportunities lacking in areas such as transportation, education, employment or childcare. "We really try to get a full overview of our community as far as what the needs are and how we plan to resolve these issues."
After the survey and focus group portions are complete, a strategic plan is formed to determine programs best suited to meeting community needs. Following the 2020 process, food pantries were established to combat "food deserts" that were discovered. As a result, Wasson explained Ralls, Monroe and St. Charles County Service Centers were among the sites where food pantries were established.
In 2020, more than 800 surveys were completed, and 95 focus group responses were collected. Wasson stressed the goal is to gather even more responses than before, and she was happy to see a return this year to in-person focus group interviews following the virtual sessions necessitated by COVID in 2020.
"As we know, things are ever-changing economically, especially right now. We're seeing a lot of inflation as far as prices and things like that," she said, noting how many situations can be much different over the course of three years. "Which is why it's important that we do it every three years — because maybe needs do change."
After identifying the community need for food in 2020, Wasson said she is hopeful that this year's Community Needs Assessment will show a positive impact in the community resulting from the food pantries. Also, she said each assessment period encourages new partnerships to help address specific community-level issues that come to light.
"We are very proud to be the local community action agency — we have many, many programs that we do, but we can't do it alone," Wasson said. "We do lean on our community partners... it does take an army."
Wasson is looking forward to this year's Community Needs Assessment and the positive changes it can spark at a community level. She explained how the comprehensive approach is geared toward every resident and aims to address needs for the entire community.
This year, the Community Needs Assessment survey includes about 35 questions, covering topics related to income, education, employment, housing, transportation and general questions such as voter registration. Many of the surveys are being conducted through the SurveyMonkey online service. Each NECAC County Service Center is equipped with a tablet for the survey, and it is available by visiting the website, www.necac.org.
The survey was first released in December and will be available for a few months. Afterward, clients, partners, local business representatives and anyone in the community is welcome to participate in the focus group process at NECAC County Service Centers. The in-person interviews provide additional insight regarding what each person feels are key priorities or concerns within the community.
After the Community Needs Assessment survey and focus group sessions are complete, the process takes several months. Wasson emphasized how the process is a worthy endeavor that is "always a little exciting and challenging".
"It is a great thing. It allows for us to really focus on those key elements that we have determined as our top needs, and really be able to focus on those for the upcoming years," she said, pointing out the ever-changing situations communities face. "There's always new needs or things identified that maybe we previously weren't aware of. So, it's definitely great for growth and being able to better serve our communities."
Community members can participate in the Community Needs Assessment by visiting the NECAC Facebook page, the agency's website www.necac.org or calling the CSBG office at 573-324-6633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.