Community Needs Assessment gathers responses, leads to solutions to address local concerns

A food pantry started in 2021 at the NECAC Ralls County Service Center resulted from research received from the agency's 2020 Community Needs Assessment. NECAC Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) Director Kayla Wasson explained the assessment occurs every three years with the goal of identifying community-wide needs throughout NECAC's 12-county service area. A new Community Needs Assessment is currently underway.

HANNIBAL — Every three years, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) conducts a Community Needs Assessment to gain an accurate picture of the needs and barriers related to poverty for community members throughout its 12-county service area.

NECAC Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) Director Kayla Wasson explained the process occurs every three years, representing the entire community and residents from every level of income. The Community Needs Assessment is designed to cover every community possible throughout NECAC's coverage area.

