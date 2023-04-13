Community members take active role in Comprehensive School Improvement Plan process

HANNIBAL — Community members joined administrators, board members and other stakeholders to help shape the Hannibal Public School District's five-year Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) during a community forum Thursday evening in the Hannibal High School cafeteria.
Mary Hendrix-Harris, with St. Louis-based Education Plus, presented statistics to encourage questions and guide the next steps for the CSIP formulation process. She shared data such as MAP testing scores, figures related to special education and gifted education programs, enrollment totals and graduation rates. Several attendees posed questions throughout the presentation, examining trends and observing how the district measured favorably in numerous areas compared to similar districts and state findings.
The district's Steering Committee consists of 20 members, including teacher representatives from professional organizations, administrators, Board of Education members, local business representatives and partnering community agencies. The committee determined key topics in four areas — strengths exhibited in the district, weaknesses that could be addressed, opportunities to seek improvement and threats that existed outside of the school district but affected the education environment.
After Hendrix-Harris presented the data with the group, everyone had the chance to contribute ideas for each of the four topic areas. They applied suggestions with sticky notes, augmenting the points contributed by the Steering Committee.
In the Strengths category, committee members identified dedicated teachers and staff, innovative and diverse opportunities, certificated salaries and community partnerships.
Steering Committee members listed weakness such as staff shortages, gaps in performance, budget/finance and student behavior.
Committee members listed opportunities for improvement like improving relationships and increasing in the community, making the best use of opportunities at the forthcoming Innovation Campus, improve the district's financial outlook, improve the outlook for maximize mental health providers and continue to improve public relations, communications and marketing efforts.
Threats that exist outside of the district were identified by the committee members as well: mental health needs of students and staff, drugs in the community, workforce outlook and scarcity, low attendance/apathy regarding learning, political divided atmosphere, and continued funding/finance.
Attendees each took the opportunity to apply a suggestion for each of the four areas, sticking their submission to the corresponding signs on the walls.
Community members shared strength areas including helpful and polite staff members, hometown staff members are dedicated and know their students well, the district has a family-like feel, vocational-technical programs, extracurricular activities and community partners.
For weakness that could be addressed, attendees submitted suggestions such as behavior issues, student conflicts, pay for teachers, standards-based grading techniques and staff shortages.
Community members also shared several opportunities for improvement, including engaging alumni from the gifted program, forging more connections with state and higher education institutions, school security evaluation and improvements, teaching students more about skills like budgeting and taxes, offering a more "self-paced" learning environment in certain situations and more effectively celebrating achievement and successes.
Threats submitted by community members were also shared, such as the number of children in foster care, increased prevalence of dangerous drugs, fear related to school shootings and defunding public schools as a result of enrollment totals.
Next, attendees used colored stickers to identify submissions that should be prioritized in the CSIP development process, along with and topics that they felt should not be included.
Assistant Superintendent Shawn Brown was enthusiastic about the process, noting how everyone got the chance to be an active part of the process. Hendrix-Harris also was able to contribute her observations through her consultation work with numerous districts.
"She does it with a lot of different districts so, she has a lot of different perspectives that she brings in, that she can say, 'hey this is maybe what I've heard, or this is how they're doing it" — so it's been really beneficial to us in this process," he said, stressing how important it was that everyone had the opportunity to have an active role in the decision-making process.
Brown said the priorities identified during the meeting would be assessed as the subcommittees formed, and he addressed the excellent questions posed by several community members. He said those individuals would make excellent additions to the subcommittees as the CSIP plan moves forward.
He encouraged anyone who is interested in being involved in the process to contact him by calling 573-221-1258 or emailing spbrown@hannibal60.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.