Community members take active role in Comprehensive School Improvement Plan process

Mary Hendrix-Harris, with Education Plus from St. Louis, Mo., shares data during a community forum focusing on the Hannibal Public School District's Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) on Thursday in the Hannibal High School cafeteria. Steering Committee members from the district identified, strengths, weaknesses, opportunities for improvement and threats which existed outside the district and affected the education process. Attendees each submitted topic related to the four areas, then identified which ideas they felt should be prioritized and which ones should not be pursued further for developing the district's CSIP for the next five years. Subcommittees would be formed to work on the specific topics discussed during the meeting as the process moved to the next stage.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Community members joined administrators, board members and other stakeholders to help shape the Hannibal Public School District's five-year Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) during a community forum Thursday evening in the Hannibal High School cafeteria.

Mary Hendrix-Harris, with St. Louis-based Education Plus, presented statistics to encourage questions and guide the next steps for the CSIP formulation process. She shared data such as MAP testing scores, figures related to special education and gifted education programs, enrollment totals and graduation rates. Several attendees posed questions throughout the presentation, examining trends and observing how the district measured favorably in numerous areas compared to similar districts and state findings.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.