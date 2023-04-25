Community members can purchase art the day it was created

Branson artist Vic Mastis works on her plein air painting at Riverview Park during the 2022 River Bluffs Paint Out. During the two-day event in May, artists capture the communities of Hannibal and Canton en plein air, French for outdoors. Each evening original art created that day are sold at Fresh Art: Art Sale and Awards. The Hannibal Art Sale will be from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at the Hannibal Arts Council.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Artists from several states will converge on the communities of Hannibal and Canton for the River Bluffs Paint Out, a two-day plein air painting event Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. Plein air events invite artists to communities where they capture the community by creating paintings outdoors and on-site.

The general public is invited to view and purchase artworks made each day at two Fresh Art events each evening. Participating plein air artists will submit up to two artworks completed earlier in the day, with most available for purchase.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.