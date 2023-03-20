Community Journey of the Cross returns after three-year hiatus

HANNIBAL — A Good Friday tradition will once again bring several churches together for an afternoon of community worship following a three-year hiatus.
Jeff Hickerson, music coordinator at First Presbyterian Church, said he has been with the church for the past 30 years, and he explained the Community Journey of the Cross was bringing the community together to commemorate Good Friday prior to his service. The event was put on hold from 2020-2022 due to the pandemic, but Hickerson and other officials from the seven participating churches are looking forward to the event's return.
During the Community Journey of the Cross, participants carry a large wooden cross from church to church, pausing each time for a 15-minute worship service. Each service reflects a theme of one of the seven last words Jesus said on Good Friday.
Every church will conduct the worship service with a format of their choosing. In the past, Hickerson said services have included various ways to observe the holy day, such as responsive readings, a message from the pastor and dramatic reading presentations. Each year, First Presbyterian Church's choir sings for participants.
Participants are invited to take part in the entire event, or they can stop by for one or two of the services if they are facing time constraints. The 2023 Community Journey of the Cross begins at noon on Good Friday, April 7.
The schedule for the event is:
- 12 p.m. — First Christian Church
- 12:30 p.m. — Helping Hand Baptist Church
- 1 p.m. — First United Methodist Church
- 1:25 p.m. — Holy Family Catholic Church
- 2 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church
- 2:20 p.m. — Fifth Street Baptist Church
- 2:45 p.m. — Trinity Episcopal Church
Hickerson said the entire journey provides a special way to commemorate the meaning of Good Friday through the combination of worship services — he explained he has only gotten the chance to witness a portion of the experience so far.
"Unfortunately, since I'm always playing for ours, I don't ever get to go to many of the others — so, I don't get to experience the entire journey," he said. "In fact, I saw a lady at my church a while ago — she just retired, she's a doctor — and she said, 'I've been to individual services, but being retired, this is the first year I'll get to do the first walk."
Hickerson said as he reached out to the participating churches, he witnessed a high level of excitement for the opportunity to host the Journey of the Cross once again.
"It's such a good experience — a variety of faith, a variety of promotion, a variety of style — all of those things," he said. "Anything we can do for promoting community now and unity and peace and love — and all of the things that we missed so much of — it's great."
