Community Journey of the Cross returns after three-year hiatus

Mark Novak carries a wooden cross that reads "Jesus: Key to Heaven" as he leads a group of participants in the Community Journey of the Cross in 2018. The Good Friday tradition takes people between local churches for a variety of brief worship services sharing the message of Good Friday. The tradition was put on hold from 2020-2022 due to the pandemic, but the Community Journey of the Cross returns with 7 participating churches beginning at noon Friday, April 7.

 COURIER-POST FILE PHOTO

HANNIBAL — A Good Friday tradition will once again bring several churches together for an afternoon of community worship following a three-year hiatus.

Jeff Hickerson, music coordinator at First Presbyterian Church, said he has been with the church for the past 30 years, and he explained the Community Journey of the Cross was bringing the community together to commemorate Good Friday prior to his service. The event was put on hold from 2020-2022 due to the pandemic, but Hickerson and other officials from the seven participating churches are looking forward to the event's return.

