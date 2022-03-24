QUINCY, Ill. — Kroc Center representatives invite the community to attend the Upscale Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
The event will take place in the gymnasium and The Meadows banquet rooms at The Kroc Center.
“The Upscale Garage Sale offers a unique opportunity to shoppers,” said The Kroc Center’s Special Events and Scheduling Coordinator Brooke Wade. “Shoppers will have access to over 35 vendors throughout The Kroc Center. Unlike in a traditional garage sale environment, attendees won’t have to worry about the weather or wasting gas driving around from place to place.”
Event entry is free for members of The Kroc Center and $1 for non-members. Attendees will have access to over 35 vendors throughout the facility.
In addition to traditional garage sale items/booths, attendees can also shop for items from vendors such as Color Street, Scentsy, Paparazzi, Thirty-One, Tupperware and Lilla Rose.
More information is available by contacting Wade at 217-231-5636 or brookney.wade@usc.salvationarmy.org.
