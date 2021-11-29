Community invited to show Pirate pride at Pep Rally, Send Off event

HANNIBAL — “Once a Pirate, always a Pirate” isn’t just a saying in Hannibal — it reflects the long heritage of Pirate pride. The Hannibal High School football team is gearing up for its Friday state championship game against Smithville, and the community is ready to cheer on team members and fellow students with a Thursday Pep Rally and Friday morning Send Off.
The week is filled with opportunities to celebrate and cheer for the Hannibal Pirates, including the Pep Rally for the community at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Porter Stadium, and a Send Off at 6 a.m. on Pirate Pride Drive before the Pirates head to Faurot Field for their Class 4 State Championship game, said Andrea Campbell, communications specialist with Hannibal Public Schools. She encouraged everyone to wear their letterman’s jackets to the Pep Rally and to Faurot Field for Friday’s game.
“Hannibal has a long history and we always say, ‘once a Pirate, always a Pirate.’ So, definitely bring the letterman’s jacket on Friday to the game, but also out to the Pep Rally on Thursday night. If we look at the weather, Thursday is letterman jacket weather,” Campbell said, noting she hopes everyone can make it to the Pep Rally and to Friday’s game to show their support.
The Pep Rally will be a special time for members of Pirate Nation, with members of the HHS Pirate football team receiving accolades along with fellow students who excelled in state competition in cross country, boys swim team, choir and Esports. Campbell said community support has been steadfast. Steve Shaw, owner and operator of Saints Avenue Buffet, is donating t-shirts at the Pep Rally. Bobby Boland, owner of Tom Boland Ford and Boland Chevrolet, is donating rally towels.
Any donations received during the Pep Rally will go directly into the Pirate Pride Project, making “a reinvestment into our students,” Campbell said.
“It just goes back to the community support that we’re getting — it’s outstanding and so very much appreciated,” she said.
Hannibal’s traditional black and red colors will be visible throughout town as well. School administrators are encouraging students to use chalk to decorate their vehicle windows in support of the Pirates.
Campbell said it is exciting that the cheer and dance teams and HHS Pirate Pride Marching Band will all be accompanying the Pirates for the game, which begins at 11 a.m. Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.
Campbell said family members and community supporters lined much of Pirate Pride Drive before the Pirates traveled to Bonne Terre, Mo. for their win against the North County Raiders on Saturday, Nov. 27. School will not be in session Friday, and students and members of the community are encouraged to show their support Friday morning before the Pirates depart for the game.
Send Off is a fun event for everyone involved, Campbell said, with people making posters and other items to show their Pirate pride. The Pep Bus will leave at 8 a.m. Friday for HHS students only. Students need to make a $12 payment by the end of school Wednesday, which covers the cost of the ticket.
“This Friday, we’re hoping to line Pirate Pride and see how far down McMasters we can go in front of the high school,” she said. “It really is a great way to have the community come out and show the support to our team as they make their haul down to Columbia.”
More information and the opportunity to purchase tickets are available by visiting www.mshsaa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.