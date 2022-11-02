Community invited to learn more about woodcarving

Hannibal woodcarver Steve Holt will cover knife safety, sharpening and basic carving cuts at a Woodcarving Workshop 2.0 at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Hannibal Arts Council. Participants will practice the basic carving cuts before creating their own stylized bird using a wooden blank. All supplies and tools will be provided.

HANNIBAL — A second Woodcarving Workshop will be from 1-4 p.m Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. The first event offered in November sold out quickly.

Instructor Steve Holt, an accomplished woodcarver, will cover knife safety, sharpening and basic carving cuts. Participants will practice the basic carving cuts before creating their own stylized bird using a wooden blank. All supplies and tools will be provided.

