Community invited to help 'Stamp Out Hunger' May 13

HANNIBAL — Community members are encouraged to fight hunger during the "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive Saturday, May 13.
Dane Foster Randy Snodgrass, and Daniel Ashworth of Liberty Utilities presented a check in the amount of $1,500 to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. Liberty Utilities is the annual bag sponsors for “Stamp Out Hunger” a national one-day food drive through local participating post offices.
