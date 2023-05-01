Community invited to help 'Stamp Out Hunger' May 13

Liberty Utilities presents a $1,500 check to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to support the annual "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive Saturday, May 13. Pictured from left, Dane Foster, Randy Snodgrass, Daniel Ashworth, of Liberty Utilities, and Teresa Ross, Northern Regional Coordinator for The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Community members are encouraged to fight hunger during the "Stamp Out Hunger" food drive Saturday, May 13.

Dane Foster Randy Snodgrass, and Daniel Ashworth of Liberty Utilities presented a check in the amount of $1,500 to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. Liberty Utilities is the annual bag sponsors for “Stamp Out Hunger” a national one-day food drive through local participating post offices.

