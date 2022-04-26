HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Marion County Endowment Fund has made a significant impact in the area since it was established in 2014, but its council is planning to “reboot” efforts so support area nonprofit organizations.
The council hosted an event for local organizations Thursday at the Hannibal Arts Council as part of the efforts to reach out for support and provide grants during the Competitive Grant Program.
Kaylee McFarland, development officer for the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri, explained how efforts to spread the word about the endowment fund and conduct fundraising efforts slowed down as a result of the pandemic.
The Marion County Endowment Fund is set up to continue growing from generation to generation. The endowment consists of money from Marion County which goes back into the community to support local causes.
“It is to just support the non-profits that make Marion County what it is — a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family,” McFarland said.
Now that restrictions have eased, Community Foundation representatives are taking the opportunity to host public events. Word is spreading about the Marion County Endowment Fund and how to support it, McFarland said.
Representatives from more than 12 non-profit groups attended last week’s celebration. Agency representatives expressed strong interest in applying for Marion County Endowment Fund grants for 2022. The application process is open through June 1.
The Marion County Endowment Fund has provided close to $20,000 in local grants so far. The pandemic brought specific local needs to the forefront, and McFarland said three grants in 2021 helped to meet those needs. One grant went to the Salvation Army to support efforts to fight homelessness in Marion County.
A second grant was awarded to the Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success for social and emotional and social support through mentoring services. A third grant went to the CHART Teen Task Force to provide sexuality education in NEMO schools.
While it isn’t possible to know what the future will bring, McFarland said the Marion County Endowment Fund will be able to make a difference locally for years to come.
“What we do know is that this endowment fund will always be there to provide funds to help address those changing needs and opportunities,” she said.
McFarland encouraged community members to consider supporting the Marion County Endowment Fund. Gifts received make a difference for generations, she said, providing a way to make a lasting investment in the community.
After the Competitive Grant Program application period closes, a mid-August awards ceremony will spotlight non-profit organizations chosen to receive grants in Northeast Missouri.
More information about how to provide support and apply for competitive grants is available by calling 217-222-1237.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.