QUINCY, lll. — The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri invites nonprofits throughout its 12-county service area to apply for a grant of up to $7,500 through its annual community grant program (formerly known as competitive grant program).
Grants totaling more than $177,000 will be awarded to nonprofit organizations advancing arts and culture, community betterment, education, health and human services. The awards are made possible by more than 50 endowed funds at the Community Foundation, which were established by donors to support the communities and causes they care about.
Charitable organizations interested in seeking grant funds are encouraged to attend one of three online informational workshops. These online workshops will inform nonprofits of the community grant program’s funding priorities and updates to the application.
Workshops will be held on the following days:
- Wednesday, March 8 — 10–11:30 a.m.
- Thursday, March 9 — 3-4:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 10 — noon to 1:30 p.m.
Those who are unable to participate in a virtual workshop are encouraged to schedule a one-on-one consultation with Community Foundation Program Officer, Kent Embree. Please contact Embree at kembree@mycommunityfoundation.org or 217-222-1237.
Grants are made for charitable purposes to organizations that have IRS 501(c)(3) classification or are government entities. Organizations must be located in one of the following Missouri counties: Clark, Lewis, Marion, Ralls, Pike, Knox, Shelby or Monroe.
