MONROE CITY, Mo. — When Carol Taylor noticed people in her community shivering in the cold weather a few years ago, she decided to do something about it. So, she placed a coat rack on the sidewalk outside of her business on Main Street and that simple gesture has helped keep Monroe City residents warm for several winters since.
“We were foster parents and one of the girls we had did this in another town after she grew up and became a mom,” she said. “It kind of inspired me as another way I could help someone since I don’t have a lot of money to spend.”
After closing her own business, Taylor continues the coat rack tradition at 105 South Main in Monroe City, and with winter temperatures making a debut, she hopes that people in need will take advantage of it — and not just those from Monroe City.
“They just go and if they need it they can take it. It’s for anyone,” she said. “There are no questions asked. We don’t judge anyone.”
Taylor said that anyone from anywhere who needs items to keep warm this winter should come by and see what they have. The coat rack is discreet as no one is there to see or monitor who comes by, it just sits ready for whoever needs it.
Taylor said that if someone goes by the coat rack and doesn’t find what they need then to check back because things are always being added. The coat rack is possible thanks to a generous community who helps keep it stocked.
“I really appreciate everybody’s donations the last couple of years, they have really supported it and it’s just been wonderful to see people participate,” she said. “When I had the store, one gentleman brought boxes filled with brand new raincoats and dropped them off.”
She noted that they can always use donations as the stock frequently is up and down. She started with a good stock when the rack was placed outside this season, but after her most recent check-in, she found that the items were already low again.
Donating to the coat rack is as easy as taking the items and hanging them up; Taylor said there are usually extra hangers. She said there are many items that can be used, from winter items such as coats, sweatshirts, gloves, hats, scarves, and hand warmers, to boots and warm socks — or anything else someone thinks might help.
If anyone would like to donate who can’t make the drive to Monroe City, they can contact her and she can meet them in Hannibal to pick up the items on her way to church on Sundays.
She said anyone is in need of something specific that they do not find at the coat rack, they can contact her as well at 573-735-2570.
“If somebody who sees this article is in need then they can contact me,” she said. “We will try to help them find what they are looking for.”
Taylor said she is grateful to the owners of the former Lorenson AL Plumbing building for allowing her to place the rack in front of their location to continue the tradition.
