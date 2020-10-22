Saturday, Oct. 24
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold the DISCOVERED WORKS: Fritz Geisendorfer (1882-1980) temporary exhibit of works by the Pittsfield, lll. resident/sign painter/artist from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 101 N. Main St., Downtown Hannibal.
Witches Night Out will take place from 3-9 p.m. in Bowling Green.
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold the Halloween “Take and Make” Project called “Mummy!” from 5-7 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. The event is free of charge.
The Living Dead Windows event will take place from 5-8 p.m. in Historic Downtown Hannibal. The Hannibal Jaycees Halloween Parade will proceed down Broadway beginning at 6 p.m. before turning on N. Main St.
Sunday, Oct. 25
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold the DISCOVERED WORKS: Fritz Geisendorfer (1882-1980) temporary exhibit of works by the Pittsfield, lll. resident/sign painter/artist from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 101 N. Main St., Downtown Hannibal.
Thursday, Oct. 29
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road in Hannibal. Weigh-in is from 5-5:30 p.m., and the meeting is from 5:30-6 p.m. More information is available by calling 573-470-1536.
Hannibal Hannibal-LaGrange University will be holding its Fall Band Concert at 7 p.m. at Parker Theatre in the Roland Fine Arts Center. Tickets are available by calling 573-629-3002 or visiting the HLGU Campus Store.
Saturday, Oct. 31
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold the DISCOVERED WORKS: Fritz Geisendorfer (1882-1980) temporary exhibit of works by the Pittsfield, lll. resident/sign painter/artist from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 101 N. Main St., Downtown Hannibal.
First Christian Church of Hannibal will hold a Trunk or Treat event from 3-5 p.m., at 1101 Broadway. Please park in the Church Street parking lot and come up to the sidewalk by Broadway.
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold the Halloween “Take and Make” Project called “Mummy!” from 5-7 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. The event is free of charge.
Calvary Baptist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat event from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 4605 West Ely Road.
The Emergency Vehicle Halloween Trick or Treat will be from 6-9 p.m. on the Mercantile Bank Parking Lot, 222 Georgia Street in Louisiana. Free hot dogs, chips and sodas will be served, and emergency vehicles will be set up to view as participants trick or treat.
The Twin Pikes YMCA, 614 Kelly Lane in Louisiana, will have a drive-through trick or treat event.
Sunday, Nov. 1
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold the DISCOVERED WORKS: Fritz Geisendorfer (1882-1980) temporary exhibit of works by the Pittsfield, lll. resident/sign painter/artist from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 101 N. Main St., Downtown Hannibal.
Thursday, Nov. 5
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road in Hannibal. Weigh-in is from 5-5:30 p.m., and the meeting is from 5:30-6 p.m. More information is available by calling 573-470-1536.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Staff and faculty members at the Ralls County R-II School District are seeking veterans who would like to be honored in their on-campus parade. More information is available by contacting Mrs. Williams at awilliams@rallsr2.k12.mo.us.
Thursday, Nov. 12
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road in Hannibal. Weigh-in is from 5-5:30 p.m., and the meeting is from 5:30-6 p.m. More information is available by calling 573-470-1536.
Thursday, Nov. 19
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road in Hannibal. Weigh-in is from 5-5:30 p.m., and the meeting is from 5:30-6 p.m. More information is available by calling 573-470-1536.
Thursday, Nov. 26
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, 4605 West Ely Road in Hannibal. Weigh-in is from 5-5:30 p.m., and the meeting is from 5:30-6 p.m. More information is available by calling 573-470-1536.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Mark Twain’s 185th birthday celebration will be hosted by Tom and Becky Ambassadors at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., at the Mark Twain Museum, 120 N. Main St. Preregistration is available by calling 573-221-9010.
The Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum is holding the sixth annual Beard and Moustache Competition at 3 p.m. The entry fee is $5, and proceeds will benefit the James E. Cary Cancer Center.
The Mark Twain Museum Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place from 5-6 p.m. near the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Garden on historic Hill St. There will be a countdown to lighting at dusk.