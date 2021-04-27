Thursday, April 29
The Northeast Missouri Workforce Summit will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Y-Men's Pavilion in Hannibal. Registration is available by visiting the events section of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.
An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Bowling Green High School, 700 W. Adams St. in Bowling Green, Mo.
Saturday, May 1
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The River Bluffs Paint Out will be from 5-6:30 p.m. at 4th Street Patio (across from Connie’s Boutique, 112 N 4th St. in Canton, Mo.
The Hannibal Arts Council will hold the Watercolor Flowers Arty Party from 7-9 p.m. The cost is $25 per person.
The River Bluffs Paint Out will be from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Tuesday, May 4
The MU Extension - Salt River Master Gardener Club monthly meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at Prairie's Edge Garden Center, 18011 Route 161 in Bowling Green, Mo.
Wednesday, May 5
Brother Bill Haffner will lead a revival beginning at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Thursday, May 6
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
The Hannibal-LaGrange University Department of Music will presenting its spring concert called “A Celtic Cry!” at 7 p.m. in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Friday, May 7
A revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, May 8
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present their annual Spring Concert at 7 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Rd.
A carry-in and revival will begin at 6 p.m., at the Gospel Shed, 10373 Highway O.
Saturday, May 15
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, May 22
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The 17th Annual Wing Ding will be held at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. Third St.
Saturday, May 29
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The Hannibal Aquatic Center will open for the season at 1700 Pleasant Street.
Sunday, May 30
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
Friday, June 4
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Show at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.
The Wind, the Fire and the Rain Revival will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal First Assembly of God, 1901 Missouri Ave. More Information is available from Lee and Jami Vedenhaupt at 573-248-6098.
Saturday, June 5
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, June 12
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, June 19
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, June 26
The Central Park Farmers Market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Sunday, June 27
The Gospel Shed will hold a Gospel Music Jam at 6 p.m., at 10373 Highway O.