Tuesday, April 26
Families and Communities Together will host a community giveaway event from 1-4 p.m. at 4 Melgrove Lane.
The Hannibal Arts Council will host the Young Masters closing awards for high school students from 4-6 p.m. with awards presented at 6 p.m. at 105 S. Main St.
Wednesday, April 27
Tigerhawk Technologies and the FBI will lead a Cybersecurity Lunch & Learn at noon at the Depot, 314 S. Main St.
Thursday, April 28
The Bad Art by Good People Art Auction begins with a social and hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Tickets are available by calling 573-221-6545 or visiting 105 S. Main St. or https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com.
Saturday, April 30
The opening day for the Hannibal Central Park Farmers’ Market will be 7:30 a.m. to noon in Central Park.
The Bluffs Paint Out plein air painting event will feature artists painting in Canton. The Artist Registration Form is available at https://hannibalarts.com/gallery/river-bluffs-paint/
Sunday, May 1
The Bluffs Paint Out plein air painting event will feature artists painting in Hannibal. The Artist Registration Form is available at https://hannibalarts.com/gallery/river-bluffs-paint/
The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present their Annual Spring Concert at 3 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Road.
Monday, May 2
The JH Chapter of P.E.O. will meet at 1 p.m. at Cathy Pickett’s house.
Tuesday, May 3
The Palmyra R-I Parents as Teachers Program will host a Truck Rally from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Palmyra High School Parking lot.
Friday, May 6
The Wind, The Fire and The Rain Revival begins at 6:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Saturday, May 7
The 26th Annual Loafers Car Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main and North Streets in Downtown Hannibal.
Wednesday, May 18
The ILASCO Area Historical Preservation Society will hold a luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fiddlestiks, 945 U.S. 36. This luncheon is held every third Wednesday of each month, so please mark your calendar for future luncheons. More information is available by calling Andrea (Babyak) Farr at 573-406-5523 or Melinda (Babyak) Wright at 573-221-8758.
Saturday, May 21
The 18th Annual Wing Ding, “Wings in Low Places,” will begin with gates opening at 11 a.m. and wings being served at 1 p.m. at Tanyard Gardens, 320 S. 3rd St.
Friday, June 3
Saturday, June 11
Palmyra Flag Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Palmyra. The event is hosted by the Palmyra Chamber of Commerce.
Wednesday, June 15
Friday, July 1
Wednesday, July 20
Friday, Aug. 5
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Friday, Sept. 2
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Wednesday, Dec. 21
