HANNIBAL — Deb Brown, co-founder of SaveYour.Town, believes new ideas can lead to positive change in area communities.
Stakeholders from area communities learned more about Brown’s philosophy during a Thursday Zoom session hosted by Anna Gill, community planner with the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments.
Brown introduced the four steps of the Idea Friendly method: Start with a big goal for the community, use the goal to gather a crowd, transform the crowd into a network by forging powerful connections and accomplish the goal by taking small steps.
Brown recommended several methods for thinking outside of the box, including empty building tours, festivals with pop-up shops and taking gatherings out of formal settings like city halls and to locations like parks and coffee houses.
Brown talked about how an informal gathering among beer aficionados and home brewers could result in a new microbrewery in a community, without the traditional bureaucratic steps of the old way.
"That's the Idea Friendly way. It's informal. It is chaotic, with a crowd of people just testing things, connecting openly and taking small steps," Brown said. "You may have heard me say many times — community happens when people talk to each other."
Participants split into small breakout groups to work through the four-step method, beginning with a big goal and sharing ideas about how to reach it.
In one group, Sharon Scott, executive director of the Macon Chamber of Commerce, and her close friend and fellow Main Street Macon Downtown Association member Gloria Guinn, talked about ways they are working to bring more retail opportunities to the community. In the front of the Chamber of Commerce building, pop-up shops were set up to great success during the Christmas season. Scott noted every available building downtown is rented.
Guinn and Scott discussed ways to address buildings in disrepair or unsafe condition. Some structures that are too damaged will be torn down in the future for safety and potential green spaces. Brown also suggested retaining the facade of a building to keep the illusion of a complete building, much like what was done next to the Rialto Banquet Center after a fire destroyed the neighboring building.
Michele Keil, president of the Perry Chamber of Commerce, said members of her breakout group shared ways to attract new businesses to Louisiana, Mexico and Perry. She noted how small groups are gathering regularly in Louisiana with an aim of restoring homes and businesses. She mentioned how the model could be adapted in Mexico and Perry. Brown suggested if there isn't a coffee house or other meeting place to gather in a home or an empty building to display its potential.
More information about the Idea Friendly method is available by viewing the video at saveyour.town/gift.
