PALMYRA, Mo. — An ARPA funding request of over $1.5 million was brought before the Marion County Commission during its Dec. 28 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
The commissioners first reviewed the $1,681,064 request that was submitted by County Clerk Valerie Dornberger, which is a reimbursement for emergency services payroll and benefits. It was determined that ARPA guidelines permit such a reimbursement for public safety due to COVID-19.
The motion permitting the funding was approved.
In other business, approval was given for a flood buyout lease for a parcel of land belonging to Lori Beth Branch. She will be paid $25 per year for 10 years.
The commissioners approved a subcontractor’s list of items needed for construction of the new bridge on County Road 402.
The commission also signed a letter of support for the expansion of the Hannibal School District’s Career and Technical Center.
Approval was given for a 2022 contract with the Ivan Schraeder Law Firm in the amount of $1,200 to provide legal services to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.