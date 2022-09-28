PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Commissioners approved a rezoning request pertaining to the Marion/Ralls Port Authority during their Monday meeting.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, came before the Marion County Commission to make the request to rezone the forthcoming port, located in West Quincy, from C1 to M1 Industrial. Commissioners unanimously agreed with the recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission and approved Mehaffy's request.
- Commissioners approved a court order authorizing the transfer of $475,000 from the Capital Improvements Fund to the General Revenue Fund.
- Members of the commission signed a letter for Chariton Valley to apply for the Missouri Broadband Infrastructure Grant for Marion County.
- Corey Huber will soon finish flooring renovations at the Hannibal Courthouse. Marion County Coordinator Teya Stice reported the results were excellent so far
- Palmyra Rural Rental Senior Housing submitted a request for American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist with sewer repairs totaling $10,322.48. Commissioners approved providing $5,000 in funding to the agency.
