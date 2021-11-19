PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Commission is contemplating having a new roof installed at the jail in Palmyra.
Replacing the current roof was a topic of discussion during the commission’s Nov. 15 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Meeting with the commissioners regarding their roof options was Martin Meyer of Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates, who reported he has already obtained blueprints of the jail and has reviewed specifics concerning the building’s roof.
Meyer said that he believes the best option would be to keep the roof flat instead of replacing it with a pitched roof. Meyer thinks that adding a pitched roof at the building as it is currently built would not hold the load of a sloped roof. Among the other issues that adding a sloped roof would create is the relocation of the HVAC units and other equipment.
Meyer suggested having a thermal scan done of the roof to determine if the jail’s insulation is wet.
Meyer also proposed having a study conducted on the roof and all the installed equipment to help set forth a plan with which to proceed. It is estimated that such a study will cost approximately $9,000.
The commission voted to hire Meyer to complete a study of the roof and equipment.
In other business, Alonna Kizer of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments updated the commission on the request for funding from Douglass Community Services.
Kizer reported that Douglass Community Services cannot submit paperwork for a Community Development Block Grant until it receives a commitment from the county commission. The commissioners noted that there are conflicting opinions as to whether ARPA funds can be used as a match for another federal grant.
Kizer was asked to speak with Douglass Community Services to see if it can provide a legal opinion as to whether ARPA funds can be used as a match on a federal grant.
County Clerk Valerie Dornberger presented sales and use tax revenues for the month of October.
Sales tax receipts were up for the month and year to date for all funds. Use tax was down compared to the same period in 2020. Dornberger added that use tax is up slightly year to date over 2020.
County Coordinator Teya Stice advised the commissioners that Kathy Wear has withdrawn her rezoning request from the Marion County Planning and Zoning Board for a subdivision north of Palmyra.
The three commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution in support of Gov. Parson’s executive order and Attorney General Schmitt’s lawsuit against mandatory vaccinations.
