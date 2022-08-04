PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Commissioners approved a change order for $52,635.36 related to construction of a new bridge for County Road 402 during the Monday meeting.
Matt Walker, with Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates, explained the change order was needed because a shaft for the northeast corner of the bridge needed to extend much deeper than initially anticipated before h rocit reached a rock surface.
The distance to a rock surface was less than expected on the southwest corner of the bridge, but the wall underneath the bridge had to be lowered two feet. The total cost of the project was $716,597.76.
- Commissioners reported the courtroom's jury room had an excellent appearance after David Durst repainted the ceiling. Maintenance employee Neil O'Bryan purchased two new light fixtures after the old ones crumbled during the renovation.
- A liquor license was granted to Palmyra Operations LLC.
- Susan Gard and John David Bier were appointed to serve on the Planning and Zoning board for the next four years.
- Mike Schaefer provided a report from the Marion County Highway Department. He said the department received a $215,496 reimbursement from FEMA following the 2019 disaster declaration. Commissioners approved splitting road oil purchases between two bidders — EA300 oil will be purchased from Midwest Petroleum for $3.28, MC30 oil and MC800 oil will be purchased from Coastal Energy for $4.83 and $4.24, respectively.
