PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Commissioners supported efforts by Northeast Power to pursue an electric transmission line project funded through a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Community grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Northeast Power Chief Financial Officer Abe Gray submitted a document to Commissioners on Monday outlining approval of the BRIC grant from FEMA. The grant will provide funding for up to 90% of the total cost of the cooperative's planned construction project in Marion County. The commission will have its attorney review the document before signing.

