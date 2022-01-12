Commission provided jail roof study update

PALMYRA, Mo. — The roof at the Marion County Jail was a topic of discussion during Monday's meeting of the Marion County Commission at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Martin Meyer of Poepping, Stone and Bach met with the commissioners to report that he had been on the roof of the jail to inspect it and to draw up plans for its replacement.
Meyer reported that the heating and cooling systems that are located on the roof have R 22 refrigerant, which is an issue that he said will have to be addressed.
Meyer also noted that the jail's boilers are not very efficient.
Meyer requested permission to draw up a 20-year plan for the roof replacement, the heating and cooling systems, and annual maintenance.
Meyer asked to be provided a year's worth of the jail's utility bills so that he can determine if it would be in the county's best interest to upgrade to a more energy-efficient HVAC system when the roof is replaced. Meyer asked for two weeks to work on the plan.
In other business, County Clerk Valerie Dornberger presented the fund balances as of Dec. 31. She reported that all balances ended the year "healthy."
The commissioners worked on the 2022 Marion County budget.
