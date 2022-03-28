JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has opened a case to consider the need for number relief in the 573 area code in Missouri.
The North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) has notified the Public Service Commission staff of the need for relief in the 573 area code in Missouri. NANPA indicated in its Feb. 25 letter that the 573 area code will exhaust its available supply of numbers during the first quarter of 2025.
Applications to intervene in this case must be filed no later than April 11 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Mo. 65102 or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.
Customers and stakeholders can file comments without applying to intervene. Any person wishing to comment should do so no later than April 15.
In general, telephone number relief can be accomplished through an overlay or a geographic split. An overlay plan introduces a new area code within the entire area code, so that multiple area codes are assigned to the same area. An overlay plan does not require any customers to change telephone numbers, but it does require ten-digit dialing on all local calls.
A geographic split attempts to preserve seven-digit local dialing by dividing an area code into two different regions. This would require some customers to change their telephone numbers to reflect the new area code.
The Public Service Commission staff has recommended that the Commission approve an overlay plan for the 573 area code and direct NANPA to implement an overlay plan without exploring a geographic split option.
“The overlay plan is the most efficient and long-term solution for telephone number relief,” said the Public Service Commission Staff. “In addition, a geographic split is likely to be more disruptive to consumers. Maintaining seven-digit local dialing is no longer a priority for most consumers as evidenced by the lack of any negative feedback from consumers in four of Missouri’s area codes eliminating seven-digit local dialing to accommodate the 988 abbreviated dialing code.”
NANPA is required to begin telephone number relief 36 months in advance of telephone number exhaustion. An overlay plan is currently being implemented in the 314 and 816 area codes in Missouri.
