PALMYRA, Mo. — The city of Hannibal is the sole owner of Shinn Lane after the Marion County Commission approved giving up the small portion that it owned.
The move was approved unanimously by the commissioners during their Oct. 18 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
The action followed an Oct. 14 meeting regarding Shinn Lane between Eastern District Commissioner Larry Welch and city officials. Reportedly the city had approached the county regarding ownership of its portion of the two-lane road located in western Hannibal.
According to Andy Dorian, director of central services for Hannibal, it makes sense for the city to own all of that road.
“The city already owned most of Shinn Lane,” he said. “There was approximately 600 feet left rear MM that was still county. It didn’t make a whole lot of sense to only have 600 feet of county road with the rest being the city’s.
“This just clears up ownership and maintenance responsibility for this small section of road.”
Dorian said that small stretch of road that the city is receiving will not increase maintenance or snow removal costs.
“We have already budgeted to pave Shinn from MM to the roundabout anyway,” he said. “We already snow plow a good portion of Shinn, including the roundabout as well.”
In other business, Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant was approved to serve as the county’s signatory on the opioid settlement. Bryant was asked to investigate and report back to the commissioners on the settlement.
After submitting a bid of $17,102 Kemner & Sons of Quincy, Ill., was awarded the project of repainting Lady Justice and fretwork on the Palmyra courthouse.
The bid from Kemner & Sons was the only one received.
The commissioners were advised that American Rescue Plan funds could be used to reimburse Douglass Community Services for the engineering study that was completed on the center. The commission voted to use ARPA funds to pay $14,360 for the engineering services.
Bleigh Construction Company was awarded the project to build a new bridge on County Road 402. Bleigh’s bid of $663,962 was the lowest received.
County Coordinator Teya Stice reported that she has been seeking additional storage for the Hannibal courthouse. Thus far she has checked with Douglass Community Center and AT&T.
The commissioners voted to renew the county’s contract with Durst Construction for snow removal at the Hannibal courthouse.
While the company is increasing its fees for gasoline and salt, it is not raising its charge for the actual removal of snow.
