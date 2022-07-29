PALMYRA, Mo. — Traffic on a Marion County road was a topic of discussion for the county commission during its July 25 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
The commissioners reviewed a traffic count that was conducted on County Road 266, which is under consideration for black topping in the future. The commissioners agreed that a large amount of traffic is being seen on tat road.
The commission plans to have another traffic count done on that road this fall after the school year starts in order to compare traffic volume.
In other business, the commissioners reviewed five proposed options for replacement of the county jail's roof. The commission voted unanimously to have Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates write the bid documents for one of the options for bidding out the jail roof replacement project.
The only bid that was received for construction of the county's new storage building was opened. The bid of $393,000 was submitted by Bleigh Construction of Hannibal.
The commission had budgeted $300,000 for the building. It will be using $93,000 in ARPA funds that have been transferred to General Revenue to make up the difference.
Two estimates for the trimming and thinning of the trees located on the courthouse lawn in Palmyra were received from Larry Brumbaugh.
The commissioners selected the option which will see the trees trimmed and thinned, and the tree debris cleaned up, for a cost of $5,425.
Two bids that were received to provide road oil for the county were tabled. Mike Schaefer of the county highway department was to check with the companies that submitted bids, Missouri Petroleum of St. Louis and Coastal Energy of Willow Springs to see if they would be willing to split up their bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.