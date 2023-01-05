HANNIBAL – The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Northeast District projects during its regular meeting Wednesday, including:
- A $4,807,787 contract was awarded to Magruder Paving LLC, for a resurfacing on U.S. 61 in Pike and Ralls counties from New London, Mo. to Bowling Green, Mo.
- A $11,416,278 contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., for pavement resurfacing on Missouri Route 19 from New London to Route J (Bassinger Corner) in Audrain County. Also included in this contract are intersection improvements on Missouri Route 19 at Mark Twain School.
- A $7,696,186 contract was awarded to Magruder Paving LLC, for pavement improvements on routes in Montgomery and Pike counties:
- Montgomery/Pike Counties – Resurfacing Missouri Route 161 from Bus. 61 in Pike County to Interstate 70 near Danville in Montgomery County.
- Microsurfacing on Bus. 61 from 0.3 mile south of Rte. UU to the roundabout in Bowling Green.
- Resurfacing Route NN from Rte. 54 to U.S. 61 near Bowling Green.
- Seal coat Route UU from U.S. 61 to U.S. 54 near Louisiana, Mo.
- A $1,860,049 contract was awarded to STF, LLC DBA Traffic Control Company for pavement marking at various locations throughout the district.
