STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for Northeast District projects during its regular meeting Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Awarded contracts include resurfacing, seal coats, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements as a part of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s initiative to bring all MoDOT facilities into compliance with the current standards.
A $1,128,041 contract was awarded to W. L. Miller Company for seal coat projects in the following locations:
- Missouri Route 6 (Knox, Lewis and Marion counties) from Missouri Route 15 to just west of U.S. 61 near Taylor, Mo. The total length of the improvement is 40.8 miles.
- Route V (Lewis and Marion counties) from Missouri Route 6 to U.S. 61 near Maywood, Mo. The total length of the improvement is six miles.
All work is scheduled to take place in 2022. When start dates are established, MoDOT will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.
Winter road conditions can be found online at modot.org under the traveler map. MoDOT reminds motorists to drive slowly during winter weather. Missourians can subscribe to MoDOT’s e-update service to receive road condition emails when winter weather could affect travel and text alerts regarding road closures. People can follow MoDOT on Facebook or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast for road updates.
