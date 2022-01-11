HANNIBAL — The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded more than $30 million in contracts for Northeast District projects during its regular meeting Jan. 5. Awarded contracts include projects for resurfacing, pavement, intersection, corridor and sidewalk improvements.
Contracts include the following:
A $8,555,450 contract was awarded to Emery Sapp & Sons for resurfacing, shoulder and sidewalk improvement projects located on U.S. Route 54/Missouri Route 79 from Routes E/N in Ralls County to just south of the U.S. 54 east junction in Louisiana, Mo. in Pike County. The total length of the improvement is 24.5 miles. Sidewalk improvements are part of MoDOT’s initiative to bring all MoDOT facilities into compliance with the current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.
A $8,499,999 contract was awarded to Magruder Paving for resurfacing projects including the following location:
U.S. Route 61 (Pike and Lincoln counties) northbound lanes from Route V in Lincoln County to one-half mile south of Route UU in Pike County near Bowling Green, Mo. The total length of the improvement is 25.6 miles.
A $1,397,215 contract was awarded to Bleigh Construction Company for a roundabout/intersection improvement project on Business U.S. 61 at the junction of Missouri 161 and S. Court St. in Bowling Green in Pike County. This is a cost share project with the City of Bowling Green.
All work on these projects will take place in 2022. When start dates are established, MoDOT will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.
