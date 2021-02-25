PALMYRA, Mo. — A proclamation supporting the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution has been approved by David Lomax, Larry Welch and Steve Begley, the members of the Marion County Commission, and Jimmy Shinn, Marion County sheriff.
The proclamation was approved during the Monday, Feb. 22, meeting of the commission at the county courthouse in Palmyra.
According to the proclamation, any regulations which are approved which infringe on the people's right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution and Missouri Constitution "shall be invalid in this county, shall not be recognized by this county and specifically rejected by this county, and shall be considered null and void and of no effect in this county."
The proclamation states that the county opposes federal acts that among other things orders the confiscation of or forbids the ownership or use of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition by law-abiding citizens.
In other business, County Clerk Valerie Dornberger presented sales tax receipts for the month of January. She pointed out that all receipts were higher as compared to 2020.
County Coordinator Teya Stice reported that she is working with St. Louis County on a possible Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation (BRO) soft match trade. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation the BRO program provides funding to counties for replacement or rehabilitation of deficient bridges.
Ashley Long of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments was on hand to provide an update. She noted that the Taylor Siren Grant Project was recently approved and that the county is now eligible to spend those funds. According to Long, there will be a Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting via Zoom on March 31.