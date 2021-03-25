HANNIBAL — Interest is building locally in securing some of the artificial turf that will be removed from Hannibal High School’s Porter Stadium later this spring.
During the March meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education, Rich Stilley, business manager for the Hannibal School District, advised board members that the Northeast Missouri Humane Society was the latest entity to express an interest in the used turf.
“Clint (Graham, district activities director) and I will start working with Mammoth (Turf) as far as how it (current turf) is going to come off. Is it going to come off in strips that are usable?” Stilley said.
Stilley hopes to have some answers soon.
“We will come back maybe next month with some ideas on how to work with our partners in the community,” he said. “It is not only the Humane Society. There are several folks that I would love to be able to get this in their hands, but it just depends on how it is going to come off and what those strips look like.”
During the March school board meeting, board members approved the financing for the new Porter Stadium turf. Selected was the 1.30 percent finance rate offered by Commerce Bank, which was the lowest interest rate offered out of the three quotes that were received.
According to Stilley, the total payout of principal and interest will be $416,904. The first of five annual payments will be due on July 1, 2022.
The Hannibal school board accepted a bid of $359,582 from Mammoth Turf during its January meeting. That was the lowest of three qualifying bids received.
Removal of the current surface is tentatively scheduled to begin the last full week of May. According to Stilley, once spring sports have concluded work could begin and be completed within four weeks.
The current carpet was purchased used by the school district. It had been used for a single season by the St. Louis Rams. It was installed during the summer of 2008.
The new turf will have a “life expectancy” of 10 to 15 years, Stilley said earlier this year.