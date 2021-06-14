HANNIBAL — A laugh-filled tradition will return to Hannibal this Saturday, with the “Laughter Has No Color” comedy program raising funds for Tri-State Veterans Support while giving everyone a chance to come together in a light-hearted environment.
Richard Elsenpeter, owner of Elsenpeter Productions, is excited for the chance to bring the event back to American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM, citing people’s brewing desire to be social and gather together following quarantines and canceled events. He said “laughter is the best medicine”, as international comedians Neal Snyder, Rod Reyes and Longhorn will have the crowd laughing while they touch on pertinent issues like racial strife, the emotional and physical effects brought on by quarantine and community support for veterans.
“It’s just like a lot of things over the last few years. There’s been a lot of tension in the country — there’s a lot of animosity and a lot of distrust going around the country.
“And that’s one of the reasons that we started “Laughter Has No Color” — to bring out that there is so much more that we have in common as human beings. It’s not a racial thing, it’s not a sex thing, it’s not a gender thing, it’s not a sexual preference thing — it’s laughter. If we can all sit down in the same room and laugh together, we can live together.”
“Laughter Has No Color” highlights comedians of every race, style, sexuality and gender, and Elsenpeter is delighted to be coming back to the American Legion for 2021. The doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. The show is open to people 18 years and older. Hannibal sponsors for the event are Poage Chevy Buick, Rags to Riches Pawn Shop and Shawn’s Wildlife Removal.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the night of the show. More information is available by visiting www.laughterhasnocolor.com, the event Facebook page or by calling Elsenpeter at 217-335-3338.