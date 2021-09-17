HANNIBAL — A team of 11 nationally-renowned comics are ready to make people of all ages laugh when the Comedy on the River Festival brings a variety of shows to the Star Theater from Thursday, Sept. to Sunday, Sept. 26.
Bluff City Theater’s biggest project to date was set to take place in April 2020, but the pandemic put those plans on hold. Executive Director Joe Anderson said 13 shows across four days and the Star Theater’s 500-person capacity will allow for ample social distancing. He shared in the comedians’ excitement to get the live performances together for everyone, with a “slice of life” feel free of profanity or politics.
“Given the times and given where we are, we just felt that the right approach to take on this is to make it as accessible as possible — I don’t want to turn off any portion of our audience if I don’t have to,” Anderson said.
The shows will take place at 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The evening shows will be for audience members 21 years of age and up. On Sunday, a family matinee will feature a faith-based show with Andy Beningo and John Felts.
Comedians include Jim Flannigan, Rodney Laney, Andy Forrester, Don Friesen, Mike Armstrong, Leighann Lord and Three Funny Ladies (from St. Louis).
Anderson thanked all the local sponsors who made the festival possible, commending the Riedel Foundation for providing $10,000 per year for three years. He is looking forward to the potential of having a comedy festival twice a year some day.
Communities across the country have comedy festivals, and Anderson noted how Hannibal could be an ideal community with all the visitors and local supporters. The comics selected have Dry Bar specials, and several have TV and major comedy club credentials, Anderson said. He made sure the weekend follows the Harvest Hootenanny, continuing the weekly sequence of festivals supporting Hannibal’s “cultural economy.”
“It’s the first time through, and the first time through is a bit of a crapshoot. You never know how it’s going to fly,” Anderson said. “We really need support locally to ensure that we have audiences for these people, and I think that tourists in town will find us.”
Past performances year have sold out this year, but it’s typically hours before the event. Anderson believes people are being cautious, and making their decisions late in the process. He said it adds complexity to the planning, but he is excited for the experience to be taking shape.
Anderson said he’s sold advanced tickets to people coming just for the festival. and he remembered being influenced in his early years by comedians like Jerry Seinfeld, Bob Newhart and Ellen DeGeneres, who made people laugh and achieved success without profanity.
“That’s really exciting to me, because I think that sort of comedy reaches across all sorts of lines,” Anderson said.
He said Leighann Lord is going to be one of his favorites. She talks about real crime TV and a woman who married a serial killer. She said “Maybe my standards are a little too high, but murder is a deal-breaker for me, because at some point in our relationship, you’re going to feel like killing me. I need to know that you can resist that urge.”
Mike Armstrong is a famous “ex-cop” comedian, and Anderson said Friesen’s piece about how he goes directly to the “forgot password” section of a website reminded him of Newhart’s comedy. And the backgrounds of how each of these talented comedians is exciting.
Beningo said he started out during Open Mic nights Central Michigan University. Students performed rap songs, music and other skills.
“The first time I ever performed comedy, there was a guy who went on stage who did a 10-minute poem about death,” he said. The emcee asked the audience “Are you ready to laugh now?”
From there, he started doing stand-up comedy in college. Before he graduated, he worked in some local comedy clubs, and “just kind of got lucky and traveled all over the world.”
“It’s been a blast,” Beningo said, noting he’s looking forward to coming to Hannibal for the first time and being a part of the festival.
He grew up with a strong foundation in his faith, and he has performed in the past with fellow comedian John Felts. In comedy, he noticed a lot of the acts “are pretty dirty.” Beningo was inspired by comedians like Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan. He and Felts have performed many church events in the past, and they are looking forward to the Sunday show.
“When you can just get people to have a good time, and be able to bring an afternoon of comedy for the whole family — without people feeling embarrassed or offending anybody — I think that’s a nice thing. I’m really excited that they included the afternoon show where John and I can entertain people, especially having it faith-based is an extra bonus, as well.”
Friesen recalled how he entered the world of comedy. He was a business major at USC who was going through a bankruptcy — and he decided “maybe this isn’t my thing, maybe I should try something different.” He fell in love with comedy soon after taking a few improv classes. He formed an improv troupe during college. After college, he performed at open mic events around Los Angeles for a couple of years. He formed his own act, and has been on the road for 25 years.
He has performed at many festivals over the years, and he is excited about the chance for everyone together during the Comedy on the River Festival.
“It’s always a treat, because festivals are sometimes the only time you see certain people,” Friesen said, noting many of the comedians are also on the road in different parts of the country. “So you would never cross paths, because you’re all headlining somewhere. To be splitting bills with people you know and people you don’t know, and having time to hang out in between, it’s just a fun social experience.”
Tickets are $20 for one show, and an all-show pass is available for $99. A $149 VIP pass includes every show and guaranteed stage-side seating. For the Sunday show, audience members 16 and under can get in for $5. Tickets can be purchased by visiting bluffcitytheater.com or calling 573-719-3226.