STAFF REPORT
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Columbia man and a Moberly woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to commit armed robbery at four business and two banks in six different cities, including the Hannibal Check ‘N Go on May 20.
Drake Adam Stockton-Kenney, 30, and Mary Catherine Sumpter, 28, were charged in an eight-count indictment returned under seal on Wednesday, March 16, by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City, Mo. The indictment was unsealed and made public today following Sumpter’s arrest.
The federal indictment alleges that Stockton-Kenney and Sumpter participated in an armed robbery conspiracy from Feb. 11 to Aug. 10, 2021. They allegedly stole at gunpoint $3,334 from Check into Cash on April 17 in Moberly; $297 on May 4 from World Finance in Mexico; $670 from Advance America on May 6 in Marshall; $200 from Check ‘n Go on May 20 in Hannibal; $8,690 from Alliant Bank on June 2 in Pilot Grove; and $22,027 from Alliant Bank on June 25 in Boonville.
According to the indictment, Stockton-Kenney brandished a firearm pointed directly at employees in each of the six armed robberies. The defendants allegedly used physical restraints to immobilize employees of World Finance and Check ‘n Go during those robberies.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to a panic alarm at Check ‘n Go, 120 Steamboat Bend at 11:31 a.m. May 20. When they arrived at the scene, officers contacted employees who reported a white male entered the business with a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the business on foot, but officers believe he left the area in a vehicle.
Officers worked with other law enforcement agencies whose members reported similar incidents.
In addition to the conspiracy, Stockton-Kenney and Sumpter are charged together in one count of business robbery, related to the Advance America robbery on May 6, and two counts of bank robbery. The other three robberies occurred outside the Western District of Missouri.
Stockton-Kenney is also charged with three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Columbia police officers seized a Taurus 9mm pistol from Stockton-Kenney’s residence when he was arrested on Aug. 10 in an unrelated state case.
Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Stockton-Kenney has two prior felony convictions for burglary and prior felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle and robbery.
The charges contained in this indictment are accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.
This case is being prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael S. Oliver. It was investigated by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, the Boonville Police Department, the Columbia Police Department, the Cooper County Sheriff’s Department, the Hannibal Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, the Marshall Police Department, the Mexico Police Department, the Moberly Police Department, the Pilot Grove Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
