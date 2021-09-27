Columbarium offers new option for remembrance

HANNIBAL — The crew at Grand View Funeral Home and Burial Park have gone from pouring an enormous foundation 28 days ago to carefully installing doors Monday on the first section of a new granite columbarium.
Brent Massie and Nick Johnston, co-owners of Grand View Funeral Home and Burial Park, marveled at the appearance of the granite columbarium. The unique structure will include four walls extending from each corner of the 1,600-pound, 120-niche section, bringing the total to 312 niches for interment of the cremated remains of loved ones. Each niche is double-sized, so a husband and wife could be memorialized together with a laser-engraved inscription on the granite door.
Massie and Johnston said cremation has become a more common practice, and the columbarium offers families another option for honoring their loved ones. Johnston commented on how the columbarium is a new unique way to remember someone special.
“It’s definitely unique to the area,” Johnston said. “Families that are undecided on what they want to do with their loved one — it will give them another option.”
Some families opt for traditional services with earth burial of cremated remains, and some families find it difficult to decide on an interment method. The columbarium provides an economical and environmentally-friendly way to memorialize a loved one.
The process of adding the new columbarium began in February, and Massie said COVID-related delays for supplies and deliveries moved the timeline for the final delivery. He and Johnson commended Jason Krigbaum and the crew at Heartland Auto Body and Towing, who brought the columbarium and carefully lowered it into the seven-and-a-half-yard concrete base.
Grand View Funeral Home and Burial Park crew members William Failor and Matthew Schenck attached each of the glossy black doors to the new structure. Massie and Johnston agreed the columbaria was a great way to celebrate one year since they assumed ownership. Since that time, a new pond, fountain, enhanced lighting and new mowers have been added. Lighting is also planned for the veterans memorial and the columbarium.
The next phase of the columbarium project will feature a pad surrounding the columbarium, along with a sidewalk ad landscaping. Later, memorial park-style benches and trees are planned for the area. And Massie said more columbaria could be added in the future.
“I think it will be a nice place for people to come,” he said.
Massie and Johnston invited people to come by and tour the burial park and the renovated funeral home by visiting 11116 U.S. 61 or calling 573-221-6313.