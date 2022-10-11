LOUISIANA, Mo. — The 37th Annual Louisiana Colorfest promises a weekend of fun for all ages this Saturday and Sunday.
Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kiffany Ardeneaux said there will be a diverse mix of events, attractions and activities for everyone throughout the weekend. Vendors will line the street with handmade items including dog treats, shish kabobs, wreaths, clothing, baby items and toys.
“No matter your age, from newborn to 90s, we've got something for everyone," she said, pointing out how vendors come near and far to interact with the people and take in the beautiful views of the Mississippi River.
The festival's flute player turned down other venues to make sure to be back for his traditional performance. Live music will also be performed by Seth Wade, The Seconds and The Boomerangs.
Ardeneaux pointed out how the annual festivities reflect dedication throughout the community.
"I'm so excited and thrilled with how everything has come together this weekend," she said, noting many people's combined efforts will make for a memorable weekend. "I'm proud of our community to make this happen, because this is all on a volunteer basis. It's amazing."
One of the festival's most beloved traditions is the duck race. Ardeneaux is excited about her second year being involved in the event, and she loves the "hilarious" names competitors give to their ducks after they purchase them for the competition.
"You can tell the difference of when a kid names a duck and when an adult names a duck," she said. "It's become such a big tradition in our community. I don't think that we could do Colorfest without the duck race. It draws everyone to our riverfront area as well."
The kid's corner is new this year, named Mo Mo's Crossing. Peachtree Farms has sponsored and housed the youth area in the past. This year, Mercantile Bank and the Sherman family are sponsoring the area. Ardeneaux said volunteers invested a great deal of work to make sure the kid's corner is "different and spectacular" for children who visit.
Hosted in past years by Carquest, the first Chris Brown Memorial Car Show is being presented by a new sponsor, too — hosted by Saints and Sinners LLC. Ardeneaux was pleased that a sponsor from outside Louisiana wanted to honor a community member through the event.
Additional highlights of the festival include a Saturday morning parade, the Raintree Arts Show each day, a cornhole tournament, a baby show and a talent competition.
Brent Engel, who serves as co-president of the Louisiana Area Historical Museum with Judy Schmidt, said the enduring mystery of Mo Mo the Missouri Monster will represent a unique aspect of this year's Colorfest.
Engel explained the first sighting of Mo Mo took place 50 years ago near Star Hill, when a girl and her two brothers reported a large, hairy creature with an awful smell. The event eventually spread from local media to state and national outlets, spawning TV shows, movies, books and songs.
Jared Wilkinson created a towering wooden cutout of Mo Mo, and the Louisiana Area Historical Museum will have it set up for free photo opportunities. Additionally, they will be selling Mo Mo t-shirts, fruitcakes and a unique DVD created from a black-and-white film shot in 1939, documenting landmarks and aspects of life in Louisiana of the time.
Engel and former Louisiana Rotary Club member Ralph Ince discovered the film and decided to create a video with segments to accompany the original footage, voiced by KJFM's Thom Sanders.
"We can never get enough of Mo Mo the Missouri Monster. The 'mo' the better," Engel said.
More information is available by visiting the Louisiana Colorfest or Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages, emailing lamochamber@gmail.com or calling 573-754-5921.
