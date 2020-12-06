HANNIBAL — Both drivers were injured in a head-on collision at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, on Mo. 79, 6miles south of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred when a 16-year-old New London, Mo., male juvenile was driving a 2002 Toyota RAV4 and attempting to pass another vehicle.
Officers said the vehicle went off the left side of the highway, then returned to the highway and collided head-on with a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Julie L. Waters, 43, of New London, Mo.
The juvenile suffered serious injuries and was flown to Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Waters was wearing a seat belt and had moderate injuries. She went by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Assisting at the scene were the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, New London Police Department, Hannibal Fire Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Marion County Ambulance District.