JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule provides support for customers with heat-related utility bills beginning on Nov. 1.
The rule will remain in effect through March 31, 2021. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under PSC jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated systems, cooperatives and those that provide propane delivered by truck are not under PSC jurisdiction.
The Cold Weather Rule prohibits the disconnection of heat-related service when the temperature is predicted to drop below 32 degrees during the following 24-hour period. The rule also provides more lenient payment terms for the reconnection of natural gas or electric service and allows customers to budget payments over the course of 12 months.
Additionally, the rule requires utility companies to notify customers by mail 10 days before the date the utility intends to shut off service, along with attempts to contact the customer within 96 hours before the shut off, right before the shut off. A notice must be left at the home when service has been shut off.
The customer receives information about possible financial assistance to pay the bill, and the rule allows for the reconnection of service for less than the full amount owed.
A customer may register with the utility if they are 65 years of age or older, disabled to the extent that they have filed with the utility a form submitted by a medical physician attesting natural gas or electric utility service is vital to maintain life or health or if they have obtained a formal award letter issued from the federal government of disability benefits.
If a customer is faced with a heat-related utility bill that cannot be paid in full, it is important to contact the utility company and tell them about an inability to pay the bill in full. The utility company will request monthly or annual income information. Customers should make a minimum payment, and they can enter into a payment agreement.
More information about the PSC’s Cold Weather Rule, is available by visiting www.psc.mo.gov or calling the Commission’s Consumer Services hotline at 1-800-392-4211.