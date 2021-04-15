Coffee, Cookies and Conversation focused on teaching life skills

HANNIBAL — A new program between Salvation Army’s Pathways to Hope program and Mission 180 in Hannibal is ready to teach important life skills and connect people with needed resources each week, beginning with the first Coffee, Cookies and Conversation event at 9 a.m. Friday, April 23, at 201 N. Hawkins Avenue.
Alex McIntosh, Pathways of Hope case manager for Hannibal and Quincy, started the weekly program, building upon her past experience teaching budgeting classes. In addition to this life skill, a speaker from the community will visit each week to provide ways for people to connect with local resources to achieve their goals. Hannibal Salvation Army Caseworker Amanda Bowen said guest speakers are being sought to fill openings beginning April 23 and extending through November.
Each Friday, the event will begin with Bible study at 9 a.m., followed by the speaker’s presentation from 10 to 11 a.m. Elise Burch, director of Birthright, will talk about her parenting class and the High School Equivalency Test for adults who wish to receive their high school equivalency certificate. Bowen plans to reach out to Jake Greving, Pirate Academy administrator, about diploma options for younger people. Tom Dugger, executive director of Families and Communities will come to talk about car seat safety and how families in the area can receive one.
F.A.C.T., the Salvation Army and Hannibal Regional work together to provide free car seats for parents who need them, in addition to checks to ensure children are safely restrained.
As more COVID-19 vaccines are administered and local positivity rates decline, Bowen said she doesn’t anticipate renewals for extended funding, for programs such as food stamps. Several clients have reported their food stamp amounts have decreased, and the Salvation Army quickly responded.
“So we have bumped up our game with offering food boxes every 30 days — it used to be 90,” Bowen said.
McIntosh plans a class for cooking on a budget to assist with making nutritious meals. Bowen said plans are also in the works for budgeting and CPR classes.
Bowen stressed budgeting classes will benefit people as they determine needs versus wants. She has helped eligible clients receive a wireless phone with Q Link Wireless. Bowen is also seeking someone who could assist with tax preparation.
So far, she has helped several homeless individuals file taxes so they can then receive a stimulus check. From there, Bowen can connect clients with support services and income-based housing options for permanent housing.
Bowen said she is looking forward to the benefits the event will provide, and she was thankful for the Mission 180 team for providing a location and for McIntosh’s efforts to bring the program together.
“I’m really excited for her,” Bowen said. “I’m going to see if we can do a self-defense class — just little things like that that we don’t necessarily think of on a daily basis, especially since we’re still dealing with COVID.”
McIntosh plans to conduct Coffee, Cookies and Conversations each Friday as long as the interest is there — Bowen said there is still an opening for a speaker for the April 23 event, and local organizations and businesses are encouraged to join to share skills.
“We’ve got a lot of really awesome resources in our little town, and the more we work together to share those resources, the more people we are able to reach,” Bowen said.
More information and opportunities to join as a guest speaker are available by calling McIntosh at 217-231-5717.