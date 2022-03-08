HANNIBAL — The Hannibal man charged in the shooting death of another Hannibal man in June 2020 is scheduled to appear for a plea or trial setting hearing on Friday.
Corey L. Cobb, 28, of Hannibal, appeared before Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd on Friday.
Cobb faces charges of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution.
He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in St. Louis on a warrant for second-degree murder on June 17, 2020.
The Hannibal Police Department had been investigating the June 4, 2020, shooting that resulted in the death of Billy R. Williams, 45, of Hannibal. The Marion County Tenth Judicial Circuit Court issued a $1 million cash-only warrant for Cobb for second-degree murder.
The shooting occurred on June 4, 2020, on the 2100 block of Gordon, with Hannibal Police arriving on the scene at about 9:17 p.m.
After police arrived on the scene, officers located Williams, who had been shot. Williams was then transported by the Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital, where he later died.
Cobb remains lodged in the Marion County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.