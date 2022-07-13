Cobb sentenced to 10 years in prison in manslaughter case

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison stemming from a shooting death in Hannibal that occurred June 4, 2020.
Corey L. Cobb, of Hannibal, was initially charged with second-degree murder when he was taken into custody on a warrant by the U.S. Marshalls from St. Louis Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Cobb entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of the Class B felony of first-degree manslaughter during a plea hearing on Tuesday in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd.
The defendant was represented by Thomas Peterson, Terence Niehoff and Michael Hufty. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state.
A representative of the victim's family was present during the hearing but did not wish to make a statement.
The Hannibal Police Department had been investigating the shooting that resulted in the death of Billy R. Williams, 45, of Hannibal. The Marion County Tenth Judicial Circuit Court had issued a $1 million cash only warrant for Cobb for second degree murder.
The shooting occurred on Thursday, June 4 on the 2100 block of Gordon, with Hannibal Police arriving on the scene at approximately 9:17 p.m.
After police arrived on the scene, officers located Williams, who had been shot. Williams was then transported by the Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital, where he later died.
