HANNIBAL — Members of the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety gathered Tuesday to assess ways to boost safety in the district and throughout the state.
Jon Nelson, assistant to the State Highway and Traffic Engineer at the Missouri Department of Transportation, emphasized how everyone can play a part in safety and curbing fatalities and practices that contribute to traffic crashes. MoDOT’s Show-Me Zero plan addresses safety through four key components: occupant safety, distracted driving, impaired driving, distracted driving and speeding.
In 2021, Missouri recorded 1,016 fatalities — the highest level since 2006. Nelson said the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days of the year. So far, there have been about 3% less fatalities in 2022.
Jonathan Bruner, senior traffic studies specialist with MoDOT, said there were 58 fatalities in the Northeast District in 2021 — up from 51 fatalities in 2021.
However, the Northeast District is trailing the rest of Missouri in regard to seat belt use. Bruner explained 85% of fatalities in 2021 involved people who were not wearing a seat belt. So far this year, 91% of fatalities involved occupants who were unrestrained in the district.
There were 16 fatalities counted in the district in 2022. Out of 11 fatalities, 10 involved unbelted occupants. The National Traffic Highway Safety Administration reported that five lives would have been saved statistically by wearing a seat belt, coalition facilitator Marisa Ellison said.
She explained the coalition works to promote education programs, legislative measures and enforcement support to make Missouri’s roads safer. Each coalition receives funds for the fiscal year based on fatalities recorded during the previous year.
In 2021, the coalition received $89,394. Ellison said funding would be close to $83,000 for 2022. Law enforcement agencies, schools and other groups can apply for reimbursement grants for purchases like speed trailers, radar guns, signs and other programs to bolster safety.
Buckle Up Phone Down Day is Oct. 21, featuring competitions among students for the most BUPD pledges, partnerships with local business and schools and other activities to raise awareness of wearing seat belts and avoiding distractions.
Driver’s education scholarships are being offered for students in Hannibal and Macon. To receive the reimbursement, each student must pass the course and attend the First Impact Parent Education Program. Deana Dothage, with the University of Missouri School of Medicine Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, directs the program teaching teens and their parents about the Graduated Driving Law and safe driving practices.
The Keep Your Keys program is geared toward older drivers and caregivers. The program has been successful so far, reaching 95 drivers during seven sessions.
Coalition efforts also make free child safety seats available. Each seat is properly installed by a certified professional.
TRACTION conferences are held each summer for teens to learn about safety and to make a difference with their peers. For example, teen drivers are asked to make sure everyone in their vehicle is buckled up before the trip starts.
ThinkFirst Missouri educates people about the consequences of traffic crashes. Survivors tell their stories to students to encourage good decision-making and safe practices.
Stakeholders including law enforcement officers, MoDOT employees, and health care representatives divided into groups to brainstorm ways to address each of the four areas of the Show-Me Zero plan.
When it was time to share, a member of each team shared plans including apps for parents to make sure their teens are focused on driving, school competitions, signage and posters, partnerships with school districts and special enforcement techniques. Ellison will compile the findings into an action plan for Fiscal Year 2023.
Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue asked fellow coalition members to assist with recruitment efforts for area law enforcement agencies. He said departments throughout the U.S. are facing declines in numbers.
Bogue said Canton’s police chief resigned recently, leaving one police officer in a department which used to have four to five officers. During the past few years, Bogue explained that reduced police presence on Missouri highways makes efforts to increase roadway safety more challenging.
More information is available by visiting savemolives.com/mcrs/show-me-zero or calling 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
