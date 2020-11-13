HANNIBAL — Members of the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety had a virtual meeting gathered Friday to discuss ways to continue improving safety on Missouri roads with the 2021-2025 “Show Me Zero” Strategic Highway Safety Plan.
Marissa Ellison, communications member with the Missouri Department of Transportation, hosted the event including area project engineers, representatives from MoDOT, law enforcement, University of Missouri Extension and local government. The coalition members work together to boost safety for all drivers and pedestrians — and the new “Show Me Zero” Strategic Highway Safety Plan aims to achieve the goal by addressing occupant safety and curbing distracted driving, speeding, aggressive driving and impaired driving. Despite a 50% cut to the coalition’s 2020 budget and challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Ellison said many safety efforts are advancing.
Ellison said the fourth annual Buckle Up Phone Down day was held in October, with businesses, schools and four license offices putting up messages on their marquees or forming the BUPD logo with plastic cups.
Officials urge all occupants 12 years old and under ride in an appropriate child seat, everyone to wear their seat belt, and motorcyclists to wear an approved helmet. The plan also calls for requesting that legislators make laws regarding texting while driving and seat belt use.
Jonathan Bruner, traffic studies specialist with MoDOT, said there were 881 traffic fatalities in Missouri, and the year-to-date total of 839 deaths meant the downward trend since 2016 was likely to reverse in 2020.
So far, Audrain, Clark, Knox, Pike and Shelby counties have reported zero fatalities, and coalition members always look forward to celebrating the achievement each year. There have been 40 fatalities in the Northeast District in 2020, compared to 41 at the same time in 2019 — Bruner said 68 percent were unbuckled, which is in line with the state average.
Despite less traffic on the roads during the early stages of the pandemic, speeding incidents have been on the rise, and officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol have referred to the current situation as a “speeding pandemic.” Bruner said automated enforcement could be a future possibility to ease the number of dangerous traffic stops for law enforcement and curb the issue in a more widespread manner. Law enforcement officials have reported a 61% increase in speeding tickets 26 mph over the speed limit.
Education programs are operating in-person and through virtual instruction. ThinkFirst Mo focuses on educating high-risk drivers . First Impact program teaches teens and their family members about safe driving practices, The Keep Your Keys program focuses on educating aging motorists about new traffic fixtures and other information to keep them safely behind the wheel and child seat programs are ready to go when it is safe to do so.
The Highway Safety Department provides the funding for the coalition each year, Ellison said, and the cut to the planned $93,000 in funds resulted in a revised plan for 2020 and a guideline to spend money for essential services only. In addition to education and legislative outreach, the plan includes training for law enforcement to detect motorists who are driving under the influence of drugs.
Northeast Region Area Engineer Brian Untiedt and fellow engineers shared completed safety improvements and projects planned for the future. In the nearby area, safety projects near New London and at Route F and U.S. 61 have been completed.
The coalition thrives with teamwork at every level, and trainers are currently needed for the Keep Your Keys program, along with people to spread the word about programs like ThinkFirst MO and First Impact.
Ellison emphasized the good news resulting from safe driving practices, education and outreach throughout the district.
“I want to focus on the positive, and I am so excited that we have five counties that have zero fatalities so far,” Ellison said.
Marissa Christy-Kerns said it was the first time so many counties had reached the goal of zero fatalities.
“I hope it continues that way,” Christy-Kerns said. “I don’t believe we’ve ever had that many at the end of the year.”
More information is available by visiting www.savemolives.com.