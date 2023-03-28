HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation is keeping the Clemens Training Facility open for a few weeks in April, due to popular demand.

The facility will be open for walk-ins 5-8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday April 1-12. Individuals can use the facility for $6 per hour in 10-minute increments.

