HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation is keeping the Clemens Training Facility open for a few weeks in April, due to popular demand.
The facility will be open for walk-ins 5-8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday April 1-12. Individuals can use the facility for $6 per hour in 10-minute increments.
Team practices can be reserved starting Sept. 1 and the facility will open Nov. 1.
The facility is in left field of Clemens Field, the previous clubhouse for Cavemen and later the Hoots. The building has been outfitted with a restroom, new lighting and heating. The large space is mainly used for hitting and pitching practice. It includes two batting cages, pitching machines, soft-toss nets, along with tees and soft-toss machines.
