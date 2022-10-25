Clemens Training Facility opens Nov. 1

The Clemens Training Facility, located in the former clubhouse for the Hannibal Cavemen and later for the Hoots, features two batting cages, pitching machines, soft-toss nets, tees and soft-toss machines. Teams can schedule practices from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday or from 4-8 p.m. Monday at an hourly rate of $25. Individuals can use the facility from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at a rate of $6 per hour, in 10-minute increments. The facility opens Tuesday, Nov. 1.

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation is officially opening the Clemens Training Facility on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The large space will mainly be used for hitting and pitching practice. It includes two batting cages, pitching machines, soft-toss nets, along with tees and soft-toss machines.

