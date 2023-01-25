HANNIBAL — Due to increasing popularity, Hannibal Parks & Recreation is opening up the Clemens Training Facility on additional days.

Currently, individuals can use the facility 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at $6 per hour in 10-minute increments. Starting Feb. 2, Thursdays will also be used for walk-ins. Teams can schedule practices at Clemens Training Facility from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays and from 4-8 p.m. Mondays and now Wednesdays, at an hourly rate of $25.

