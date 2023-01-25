HANNIBAL — Due to increasing popularity, Hannibal Parks & Recreation is opening up the Clemens Training Facility on additional days.
Currently, individuals can use the facility 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at $6 per hour in 10-minute increments. Starting Feb. 2, Thursdays will also be used for walk-ins. Teams can schedule practices at Clemens Training Facility from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays and from 4-8 p.m. Mondays and now Wednesdays, at an hourly rate of $25.
Evan Harsell, senior baseball player at Hannibal High School who recently announced plans to play college baseball at Culver-Stockton College, uses the facility frequently.
“I like using the new training facility at Clemens because it provides me a space to practice that I wouldn't normally have. Having the ability to practice here gives me the opportunity to get more work in when I need and achieve my future goals," he said.
The facility is in left field of Clemens Field, the previous clubhouse for Cavemen and later the Hoots. The building has been outfitted with a restroom, new lighting and heating. The large space is mainly used for hitting and pitching practice. It includes two batting cages, pitching machines, soft-toss nets, along with tees and soft-toss machines.
“We have had many people reach out and voice that the Clemens Training Facility filled a need in Hannibal. With the recent popularity we have decided to expand availability to Wednesday and Thursday,” said Jacob Bone, recreation supervisor for Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.