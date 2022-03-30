HANNIBAL — Clemens Field will be very busy this spring and summer.
“We have a lot planned for this summer,” said Andy Dorian, the city of Hannibal’s director of central services, during the March meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “We have a lot of Legion games and bigger tournaments scheduled.”
Activity at the ballpark has actually already commenced.
“Clemens Field is actively being used,” Dorian said. “This is the high school’s (baseball team’s) home this spring so they have been playing under the lights. We don’t usually have games this early.
Dorian said staff is working to get the field fully functional for the upcoming season.
“We have been getting all the bathrooms back open from the winter,” he said. “We are getting the sprinkler system working. We also have some minor projects that we’re going to do to the outfield wall.”
While pleased that Clemens Field will be utilized a good deal this summer, Dorian told members of the park board that it may be overscheduled.
“In my opinion we have too much planned,” he said. “I am worried about the field. It is going to look rough in September. But we want to utilize it as much as we can.”
Dorian said the makeup of the field is part of the problem.
“The field holds moisture even though it has a lot of sand,” he said. “It is not a field that is meant to be played on a lot. It is meant to have a couple of games played on it and then have some off days. It is just not meant to be a recreational field. It is going to take a long time to convert it back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.