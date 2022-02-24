HANNIBAL — The indoor hitting and pitching practice facility that is being created at Clemens Field in Hannibal is nearing completion.
At the December meeting of the Hannibal Park Board, Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, reported that the restroom was essentially completed. He added that the lights, heating and air conditioning were in.
“We are getting a lot closer on that (project),” Dorian said late last year. “That will be pretty cool when we are able to open that up.”
More recently Dorian said that the renovation of the former clubhouse into practice space was “ongoing.” In January of this year, Dorian expressed hope that the project would be “done in the next 30 days.”
Despite the fact that there is a good deal of demand for the indoor hitting and pitching facility among the local baseball and fast-pitch softball communities, a waiting list for rental of the facility has not yet been started, according to Dorian. Also still to be finalized is a fee schedule for renting the parks and recreation department’s new facility
The indoor practice area will be located beyond the left field wall in the space that had previously served as the clubhouse of the Cavemen and later the Hoots.
It was reported last year that the parks and recreation department had earmarked $100,000 in the 2021-22 budget for the renovation.
