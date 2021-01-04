HANNIBAL — The cleanup in Hannibal was continuing on Monday after the holiday weekend ice storm.
“We had a significant amount of trees in streets and alleyways. We expect to be cleaning up storm debris for some time,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
According to Dorian, the city is taking special steps to assist the owners of private property on which ice-covered trees and branches fell.
“The leaf lot will be open during normal hours, but because of the storm we are going to open it on Saturdays for at least the next few weeks from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” he said.
Hannibal Street Department personnel were working in preparation of the winter weather event even before the storm arrived in Northeast Missouri.
“On Thursday we came in and pretreated all the streets,” Dorian said. “Friday morning we had multiple crews out removing fallen trees from roads and in the afternoon the entire crew was called out to plow the slush off the streets and remove fallen trees in the streets. Saturday we had another crew removing fallen trees from streets.”
Also extremely busy restoring electrical service throughout the weekend were personnel with the Hannibal Board of Public Works.
According to the HBPW, additional contracted tree trimming crews were called in. The HBPW also sent out a request for mutual aid assistance through the Missouri Public Utility Alliance which brought help from across the state to assist with restoration of power. Crews from Colombia Water & Light, Harrisonville, Macon Municipal Utilities, Rolla Municipal Utilities and the city of Higginsville responded.
At 6 p.m. Sunday the HBPW announced it was downgrading its emergency efforts to a continued monitoring and individual response status.
The HBPW advised that as temperatures began to warm there remained the possibility of additional isolated outages occurring due to the thawing of ice and snow on trees.