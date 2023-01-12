Clay arraigned in child abuse case

Clay

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been arraigned to circuit court on a felony charge of child abuse after appearing for a Monday preliminary hearing.

Terrell A. Clay, 21, of Hannibal, appeared before Judge Jackson in the Marion County Associate Court. Christopher Terrell represented the defendant. Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Katie Walker-Williams represented the state.

