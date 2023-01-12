Clay arraigned in child abuse case

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man has been arraigned to circuit court on a felony charge of child abuse after appearing for a Monday preliminary hearing.
Terrell A. Clay, 21, of Hannibal, appeared before Judge Jackson in the Marion County Associate Court. Christopher Terrell represented the defendant. Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Katie Walker-Williams represented the state.
During the hearing, the court found probable cause to bind Clay over for arraignment in the 10th Circuit Court. He is scheduled to appear before Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The 10th Judicial Court of Marion County issued a warrant on Wednesday, Nov. 30 for Clay, 21, charging him with felony abuse or neglect of a child by causing serious physical injury. The investigation began on Tuesday when detectives with the Hannibal Police Department were notified by Marion County Children’s Division personnel that a one-year-old had been examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Monday, then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for broken bones and other potential serious injuries.
Investigators reported Clay was allegedly the caregiver of the child when the recent injuries had occurred.
According to medical professionals, there appeared to be previous injuries that the one-year-old was recovering from that had not previously received medical attention.
Clay’s bond was set at $100,000 cash only and he remains in the Marion County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.